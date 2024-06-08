Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.74 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00046849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,598,730,534 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

