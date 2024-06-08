VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 46.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.