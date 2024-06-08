Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.00. 898,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,402. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $264.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

