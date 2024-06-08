Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 16,056,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.