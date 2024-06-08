Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 708 Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 916,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,268. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

