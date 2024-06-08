Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,782. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $246.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.