Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 296,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,206,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,355,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.37 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day moving average is $271.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

