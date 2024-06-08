Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,063. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

