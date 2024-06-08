Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $50,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

