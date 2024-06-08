Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $28.01. 408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.