Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 13,717 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.