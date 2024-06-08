Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,560 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. 3,968,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,914. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

