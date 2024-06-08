Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,582 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 284,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140,808 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 73,913 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 722.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.19. 1,071,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $240.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.