Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of CDW by 672.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.24. 819,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $232.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.