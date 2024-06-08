Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.19 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

