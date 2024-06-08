Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

