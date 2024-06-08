Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 245.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. 1,886,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

