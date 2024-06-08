Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,670. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.