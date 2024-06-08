Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,670. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

