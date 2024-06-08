Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,408 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.47. 4,034,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,034. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.09, a P/E/G ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,786 shares of company stock valued at $76,906,241 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

