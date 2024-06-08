Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,592 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

ITW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. 670,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

