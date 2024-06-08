Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,475 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

