Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 315,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 153,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,004,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,533,000 after purchasing an additional 118,564 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 8,260,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,270. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

