Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 6,298,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

