Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,164. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

