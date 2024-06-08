Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. 1,835,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

