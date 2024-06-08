Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 140,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. 4,515,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.70. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.