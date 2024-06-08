Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 140,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. 4,515,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.70. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
