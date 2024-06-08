Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 608,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

