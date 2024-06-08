VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 6,874.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

