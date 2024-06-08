Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.94

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.94 and traded as low as $106.73. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

