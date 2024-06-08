Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

