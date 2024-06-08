Waterford Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waterford Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.88 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

