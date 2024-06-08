Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 45 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,379,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $554.03. 394,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.13 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

