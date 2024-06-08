Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.33. 7,690,260 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

