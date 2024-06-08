Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $1.53 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 485,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

