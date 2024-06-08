Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $1.80 Million in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.07% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 653,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

