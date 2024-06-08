Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $980,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,271. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.