Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,881,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 699,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

