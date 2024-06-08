Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,858. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

