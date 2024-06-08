Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,413 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. 366,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

