Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.97. 157,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,273 shares of company stock worth $1,543,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

