WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $197.30 million and $11.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06002213 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,668,106.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

