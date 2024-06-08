Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 224,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.04. 3,521,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,792. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

