Wedbush Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $385.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average is $297.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

