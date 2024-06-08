Wells Fargo & Company Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$48.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.44.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.17. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

