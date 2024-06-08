Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

