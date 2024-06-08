Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. 1,916,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,668. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

