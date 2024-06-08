Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $181.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.82.

WAB opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,363 shares of company stock worth $14,563,612 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

