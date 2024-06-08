Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 600,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,486,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

