Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

