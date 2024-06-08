Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 945,789 Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 945,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,589,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Kinetik as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNTK. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinetik by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.1 %

KNTK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,474. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

